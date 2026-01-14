Jude Bellingham posts foul-mouthed rant at media – ‘Every now and then these lot need to be held accountable’

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has responded to the media over their reporting of Xabi Alonso’s exit from the club on Monday evening. Bellingham stated that the whole squad was 100% behind their manager on Thursday.

Los Blancos released a statement confirming that they were parting ways with Alonso by mutual consent, although doubt has been cast on the final part. One of the key reasons for Real Madrid’s loss of confidence seemed to be his failure to convince his star players of his methods. A number of reports have claimed that Bellingham was amongst a group that undermined his authority.

Jude Bellingham’s rant at the media

Bellingham has taken to his personal media app, JB5, to address some of the claims made, referring to them as s***.

Until now I’ve let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly… What a load of s***. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’.

Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy.

Bellingham’s defence of Xabi Alonso

Certainly the contrast between the reports about Bellingham’s lack of confidence in Alonso and his public words about their coach has been notable. The England international has struggled for form this season, with Alonso failing to unlock his talents, and that has been posited as a reason for his frustration with the coach.

On the other hand, Bellingham said that he and the players were completely behind Alonso ahead of the Spanish Supercup final. The 22-year-old also pointed out that in his eyes, the season was ‘not a disaster,’ and in December pointed out that he ‘personally has a great relationship with the manager’.