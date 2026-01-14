Real Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso on Monday, and Football España joined CNN World Sport to discuss the fallout from the Spanish capital. Alonso was the most coveted manager in Europe when he arrived at the Bernabeu, so why have Real Madrid taken this decision, and where did it all go wrong for him?

How much of a role did the public spats with Real Madrid’s stars impact Alonso’s ability to do his job? And what to expect from new manager Alvaro Arbeloa? All of that is discussed, as Editor Ruairidh Barlow joins Patrick Snell.

Why did Real Madrid decide to move on from Xabi Alonso?

Real Madrid decided to pull the plug on Alonso after defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup, which is not the first time that the competition has set the tone for the end of a managerial reign. However Jude Bellingham pointed out that the results were by no means a disaster, with Real Madrid on course to challenge for La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League still.

Beyond anything else, it appeared as if the hierarchy at Real Madrid felt they were not seeing a positive trajectory on the pitch. While results might not have been a disaster, the feeling was that Los Blancos were not playing well, and showed no signs of improving.

Where did it all go wrong for Xabi Alonso?

It is hard to look past Vinicius Junior’s public spat with Alonso as the turning point in his tenure. The Brazilian’s frustration challenged his authority within the dressing room, the hierarchy refused to back Alonso up, and Vinicius’ behaviour went unpunished. From that point on, Alonso was forced to compromise with his players on style and discipline, and the team on the pitch began to look increasingly incoherent.

What to expect from Alvaro Arbeloa?

Promoted from the Castilla side, Arbeloa has been closely associated with former manager Jose Mourinho, who regarded him as a loyal lieutenant during his playing days. Even if Arbeloa distanced himself from those comparisons, he is known for being passionate and something of an authoritarian figure, at least as a coach in the youth ranks. Whether he alters that approach remains to be seen.