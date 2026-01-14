Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo returned in grand fashion on Sunday night in his first appearance since taking a leave of absence. The Uruguayan defender was sent on for the final few minutes of the Spanish Supercup final against Real Madrid, lifting the trophy thereafter. Combined with the arrival of Joao Cancelo, Flick could have two fresh reinforcements going forward.

The decision to move for Cancelo, whose signing was confirmed on Tuesday, has been analysed in detail, with some questioning Barcelona for bringing in an attacking full-back, when their greatest issues have been defensive and in central defence. Last week, Flick described Cancelo as an extra attacking option.

“In Saudi Arabia we decided what we need now. We’re very happy with Cubarsi, Eric, the return of Araujo, Gerard can play in different positions, and we’re thinking about someone who could give us a little more, and Joao is fantastic and can give us a lot, also in attack, in the final third to overcome the opponent, and he’s a good option in this sense.”

Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo fitness

“I think he can play a few minutes in Santander; we’re hoping he can play a few minutes,” Flick told the media on Cancelo’s fitness. The Portuguese arrived from Al-Hilal on loan, but has not played since September. After appearing twice at the start of the season, he was left out of their squad following a muscle injury.

Barcelona travel to El Sardinero to face high-flying Racing Santander on Thursday night, who are top of Segunda. Flick was asked if Araujo’s return to action also meant he was ready for a larger role again.

“We haven’t decided yet whether he could play a few minutes tomorrow. We have one day left and some players are fatigued, so we have 24 hours to think and finalise the decision. But he’s training and can play a few minutes; it wouldn’t be a problem.”

🚨 Hansi Flick: "Racing Santander are a young, brave team. I like what I've seen and the atmosphere in the stadium will be something, so we have to be prepared." pic.twitter.com/i0KrPw41Py — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 14, 2026

Flick on late Real Madrid pressure

Another question mark is over the goalkeeping position, with Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen hoping for an opportunity. “I have all the options, I think Joan will play but we’ll see tomorrow,” Flick commented. He did not completely rule out ter Stegen making his second consecutive appearance in the Copa del Rey, saying “We’ll decide tomorrow, for now there’s nothing more to say.”

Both efforts were straight at Joan Garcia, but Barcelona did give up two glaring opportunities to Real Madrid in the dying moments of the Supercup.

“With Joan Garcia in goal, I’m happy and at ease. We managed to pull it off, and quite well. We saw a high-quality final from both our side and Real Madrid’s. Playing against them with one less player isn’t so easy, and we’re very pleased they didn’t score a third goal. We have a goalkeeper who did very well. We won 3-2, and I’m very happy with what I saw.”

Earlier in his press conference, Flick had expressed confidence in departed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s ability to bounce back after a premature exit. He went on to describe his project at Barcelona as ‘something special’, but warned it could very well be him in the same situation if things turn.