Barcelona confirmed the signing of Joao Cancelo on Tuesday, but there are still yet to be any exits in the January transfer window. It is an area that could see some movement in the next week though.

The player most heavily linked with an exit has been captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Germany have been clear in their messaging that if ter Stegen wants to start for his national team in the World Cup this summer, he must be playing regular football, and a loan move with Girona is being discussed. Sport say that an exit for Marc Bernal will also be put on the table this week.

The Catalan daily explain that although the club was against the idea of Bernal leaving last month, Director of Football Deco is keen to avoid his development stagnating, and feels he needs minutes in order to prevent that. Barcelona will only consider a loan until the end of the season without an option to buy. For his part, Bernal is eager for more game time.

Talks will take place this week between Bernal, the club and Hansi Flick to come to a decision. The German coach has trusted Bernal more in recent weeks, but the presence of Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Pedri make minutes hard to come by. Flick is not in favour of a move, as he is keen not to lose extra resources, and will have the final say.

Bernal's return from injury

As with ter Stegen, Girona are firmly in the frame for Bernal if a loan move is given the green light. The 18-year-old returned to action in September after a year out with a cruciate ligament injury, but has only had a handful of minutes since. In 11 appearances, Bernal has accumulated just 215 minutes in the past four months, starting just twice.