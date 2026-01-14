Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka looks as if he will be on the move in the next six months, and looks as if he will have a selection of offers from Europe’s most storied clubs. The Germany international is out of contract in the summer, and Bayern are open to renewing him, but Goretzka seemingly is keen to move abroad, feeling an attempt to sell him last summer spelled the end of his time at the Allianz Arena.

Goretzka, 30, is out of contract in the summer, and already able to sign a precontract with another side. He has supposedly approached former manager Hansi Flick over a move, but Barcelona are not prioritising a midfielder as things stand. Atletico Madrid have also expressed an interest in him, but Juventus and Napoli are also in the race for him, albeit there is more debate over the latter’s desire to sign him.

AC Milan make contact with Goretzka

Another of Serie A’s giants are keen to move for Goretzka though. Gianluca di Marzio has reported that AC Milan have been in contact with Goretzka’s camp to establish the terms of a potential move, although it is noted that the veteran midfielder would command a significant salary, something that could be a spanner in the works.

Atletico Madrid move might suit all parties?

With Conor Gallagher on the verge of completing a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Los Rojiblancos are on the lookout for a central midfielder during the January transfer market who can go box-to-box. It’s a profile that Goretzka fits, and he could be available for a bargain price, albeit Bayern would need to give the green light to losing a key depth piece during the season.

Sporting Director Mateu Alemany may well prefer to go for a younger option in midfield too. Their signing policy last summer indicated that Los Rojiblancos are keen to sign for the future. Clement Lenglet was their eldest signing on a free at 29, while six of their nine additions were aged 25 or under.