The Antoine Griezmann era at Atletico Madrid is in its twilight, with the French forward no longer a guaranteed starter this season. The 34-year-old has accepted a reduced role behind Julian Alvarez this campaign, and his future is in question in 2026 again.

After a disappointing run of form through February and March in 2025, Griezmann was heavily linked with an exit to Major League Soccer. However in April, Griezmann penned a new deal running until 2027. This summer he will have another season remaining on his deal, but nobody is ruling out a departure either. Earlier this season, it was revealed that Charlotte FC, Al-Ahli and Al-Waeda have all communicated terms for Griezmann.

Rayados de Monterrey make move for Griezmann

In Mexico, Rayados de Monterrey have become a home for a number of quality La Liga veterans, with Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales and former Ateltico midfielder Oliver Torres all landing there. Now El Chiringuito report that Rayados have made a move for Griezmann to sign him in the summer. Griezmann is thought to be attracted by both the offer and the project; he has always expressed a desire to play in the USA at the end of his career, but Mexico would obviously be the next closest thing.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @alexsilvestreSZ 🚨 💣 "Rayados de Monterrey quiere a Griezmann para la temporada que viene". 👉 "La oferta y el proyecto que le ofrecen atrae al francés". pic.twitter.com/KEz3xCqS5M — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 14, 2026

Griezmann’s importance to Atletico

Despite Diego Simeone phasing him out of the starting XI, Griezmann has returned to form in recent months, and become a vital role player. Before the turn of the year, no player had more goals coming off the bench than Griezmann, and this week he started and scored the winner in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash with Deportivo La Coruna.

So far he has 10 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 107 minutes. If Griezmann does decide to move on, Atletico are unlikely to stand in his way, but will need to replace his impact.