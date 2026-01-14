Real Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, as they were defeated 3-2 by Albacete in their Round of 16 tie at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

Andriy Lunin – 6

The defeat was not his fault, but he will feel that he could have done better for Albacete’s second and third goals.

David Jimenez – 6

Trusted by Alvaro Arbeloa, but it was a match where his inexperience at the top level shone through. He was targeted by Albacete on a number of occasions.

Raul Asencio – 6

Solid enough.

Dean Huijsen – 5.5

He looks a shadow of the player that started the season in fantastic form. He was dangerous from attacking set-pieces, but in defence, he was hesitant.

Fran Garcia – 6

Tried hard, but his effectiveness was not there.

Fede Valverde – 6

Back in midfield, but he was disappointing. As much as he may not want to admit it, right now he is better as a right-back.

Jorge Cestero – 6.5

A promising performance from the young midfielder.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Got the assist for Real Madrid’s second goal, but like Huijsen, he continues to be far away from his best level.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

Scored right before half time, but it was a largely ineffectiveness performance from Mastantuono – although he did try hard.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5

Real Madrid struggled to find him, but when Guler did from a corner, he made no mistake to continue his good form.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Started well, but he was successfully shut down by Albacete’s right side. He was backed to lead Real Madrid into the next round, but it was another disappointing performance from the Brazilian winger.

Substitutes

David Alaba – 5.5

Struggled after replacing Huijsen.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Had no impact during his time on the pitch.

Dani Carvajal – 6

Good minutes on his return from injury, but he should have done better for Albacete’s winning goal.

Cesar Palacios – 6

Made his first team debut.

Manuel Angel – N/A

Had little time to make an impact on his debut.