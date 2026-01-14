Real Madrid are all-but out of the Copa del Rey, with Albacete having scored to make it 3-2 deep into stoppage time at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

Arbeloa opted to make sweeping changes from the Spanish Supercup defeat to Barcelona, which spelled the end of Alonso. However, this freshness has not helped Real Madrid, who struggled to create chances against their Segunda opponents, and they managed to find the breakthrough courtesy of a fantastic header from defender Javi Villar.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to find an equaliser before half time. In the third minute of stoppage time, Franco Mastantuono fired home the first goal of the Arbeloa era, as he reacted quickly following a fine save from Albacete goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

Albacete did not wilt after that, and their reward was a second goal of the night, which was scored by substitute Jefte Betancor. However, Real Madrid found another response in the first minute of stoppage time, with Gonzalo Garcia finding the back of the net.

However, the goals were done there, and in the four minute of time added on, Jefte netted his second of the evening to send Albacete 3-2 up, and surely into the next round of the Copa del Rey at Real Madrid’s expense.