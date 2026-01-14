Real Madrid could have been set for a second cup disappointment in a matter of days after Albacete retook the lead in their Copa del Rey tie at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte, but they have managed to find another equaliser.

Arbeloa opted to make sweeping changes from the Spanish Supercup defeat to Barcelona, which spelled the end of Alonso. However, this freshness has not helped Real Madrid, who struggled to create chances against their Segunda opponents, and they managed to find the breakthrough courtesy of a fantastic header from defender Javi Villar.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they managed to find an equaliser before half time. In the third minute of stoppage time, Franco Mastantuono fired home the first goal of the Arbeloa era, as he reacted quickly following a fine save from Albacete goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

Albacete did not wilt after that, and their reward was a second goal of the night, which was scored by substitute Jefte Betancor.

Real Madrid were staring down the barrel of a Copa del Rey after that goal, but they have found another response – this time, it’s Gonzalo Garcia that has found the back of the net.

It has been a poor performance from Real Madrid, and unless they find a second goal in the remaining minutes, their season is about to take another turn for the worse.