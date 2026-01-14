Real Madrid are having a difficult first match post-Xabi Alonso, with Albacete providing a tough test in their Copa del Rey tie against Alvaro Arbeloa’s side at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte.

Arbeloa opted to make sweeping changes from the Spanish Supercup defeat to Barcelona, which spelled the end of Alonso. However, this freshness has not helped Real Madrid, who have struggled to create chances against their Segunda opponents, who have managed to find the breakthrough courtesy of a fantastic header from defender Javi Villar.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they have managed to find an equaliser before half time. In the third minute of stoppage time, Franco Mastantuono has fired home the first goal of the Arbeloa era.

Real Madrid have not had the desired “new manager bounce” in the opening 45 minutes of Arbeloa’s tenure, which will be a concern. However, they will be in the ascendency for the second half after that equaliser.