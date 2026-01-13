Real Madrid’s decision to dismiss Xabi Alonso has of course been followed by a plenty of speculation on who his replacement could be. The name of Jurgen Klopp, linked to the club back in the spring, has resurfaced, but for the time being, it will be Alvaro Arbeloa in charge of the club.

Arbeloa himself is reportedly an admirer of Klopp’s work, and has tried to incorporate some of the characteristics of the German’s work into his own. Asked if he would be a permanent manager or an interim manager, Arbeloa was unable to give a decisive answer, leaving the position open to speculation in the summer.

‘Nothing to do with me’ – Jurgen Klopp

Speaking to Servus TV, Klopp was asked about Alonso’s dismissal. Klopp reportedly has fans within the Real Madrid hierarchy, and before Alonso was appointed, his agent denied several links to the ex-Liverpool man. ‘I’m going to ancitipate your question, but I can say that the links have nothing to do with me, and do not affect me in anyway,’ Klopp commented on the potential vacancy at the Bernabeu, as quoted by Diario AS.

🚨 KLOPP, sobre el rumor de ser ENTRENADOR del REAL MADRID: ❌ "NO tiene NADA que ver CONMIGO". Vía 'servus tv' pic.twitter.com/p0MCC31ZfR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 13, 2026

Klopp is currently the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, an advisory role, and has shown little appetite to return to coaching since his retirement after leaving Liverpool.

“Coaching positions are always changing, and it’s fine to watch from the sidelines without worrying about what it might mean for you personally, because where I am now is the right place for me.”

‘Not all is well at Real Madrid’ – Klopp

In a more in-depth assessment of the situation, Klopp expressed concern over the management of Real Madrid above the position of the coach.

“It’s a sign that not everything is 100% right there if Xabi Alonso, who demonstrated for over two years at Leverkusen what an extraordinary talent he is as a coach, has to leave Real Madrid just six months later. If you take over from a legendary coach like Carlo Ancelotti, who had a very clear way of managing his team, it’s very difficult to come in and change things. That’s what made the situation too complicated for Xabi Alonso. I truly feel sorry for him, because I think he’s a great coach.”