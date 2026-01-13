Real Madrid have presented Alvaro Arbeloa as their new manager, following the departure of Xabi Alonso on Monday. Los Blancos face Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening in their first game under Arbeloa, but he was asked about his relationship with Alonso, where he felt the problems were under their former manager, and what kind of football he intended to play.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s full press conference:

Did you speak with Xabi Alonso?

“After I found out the decision of the club and Xabi to reach a mutual agreement to part ways, you all know the relationship I have with Xabi, which is very close. Of course I spoke with him afterwards.”

Are you an interim manager or a permanent manager?

“I’ve been here 20 years at my home. I can tell you that I’ll be here until Real Madrid tell me to go. I feel it is my home, and that’s the way I see it.”

What did you discuss with Xabi Alonso and what are the problems facing the team?

“Man, obviously what I discussed with Xabi will remain between us. I have a lot of enthusiasm to start my first game, when we will play with everything on the line. I’m excited to have a squad of a lot of quality on my hands. And a lot of excitement.”

Do you think the group of players are sufficiently committed?

“We’ve all seen the last few games, and the season, and how they made a great effort in the Supercup. I think there is a group ready to give everything, we know the demands at Real Madrid. Let’s not forget there are players in the squad that have won six Champions Leagues, others that have already won some. It seems that is forgotten very quickly.”

“The only way to win with this badge is with effort, sacrifice and consistency. That’s what has taken Real Madrid to be the best club in the world and all of the honours they have.”

How will you manage the egos in the dressing room?

“It’s not something that worries me too much. We have a squad with great players, and they’re all really good guys. No one is more interested in winning titles than the players themselves. I’ve told them that the best time of my life was playing for Real Madrid, and they have to enjoy it. They’re demanding of themselves. It’s been a good first impression.”

What problems have you diagnosed?

“There’s a season ahead, and we’re in a great position for all the tournaments. That’s what I’m focused on: having everyone available, getting to know each other, working with them… The important thing is them, that they’re happy, that they enjoy themselves on the pitch. Wearing this badge is the best thing that can happen to you in life. We have the ambition to fight for everything.”

What does playing well mean for you?

“Real Madrid has 120 years of history, and it’s difficult for things to be recognised. Some of us here have won three Champions Leagues, and I know where I stand. I know the demands placed on us and what it means to play well, what the fans want to see. Here, winning is what matters.”

How is your relationship with Xabi Alonso?

“Nothing got in the way of our relationship in any way. He wished me all the best, just as I would wish him the same. We have a friendship that transcends everything. He wished me all the best. He’s going to do very well, and we’ll always be together.”

Can the academy players have an impact?

“It’s the best youth academy in the world for me. There are players who came up through La Fabrica. Tomorrow we will face some of them, I’ve had the enormous fortune of working with them [against Albacete]. They’ve brought me to where I am today. They know they have a great opportunity; the first-team coach knows them better than anyone. They know the demands of Real Madrid, and they know I’m counting on them.”

Have you spoken with Mourinho, and what impact did he have on you?

“I haven’t spoken to him. For me, it was a privilege to be coached by him, someone who had a great influence on me. I’m going to be like Arbeloa; I’m not afraid of failure, but if I tried to be like Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.”

Who have been your biggest influences?

“I’ve had many coaches. They were very important in my career, a great influence. You have your own way of being and you take the best from each one. Many are legends, they’ve won everything in football. I hope I do half as well as many of them.”

What role will Antonio Pintus have in the phyical preparation of the team?

“For me, it’s a privilege to have Pintus on the coaching staff. He has five European Cups under his belt. He’ll be in charge of that aspect; he knows the players well and has his own method that we know works well here. It’s a pleasure to be with him and learn from him. I’m incredibly lucky.”

At Castilla, you’ve been very bold with the referees. How will you handle them now?

“I haven’t played a game and you’re already asking me about it… I’m very focused on tomorrow’s game.”

What Real Madrid do you hope to see?

“This club is about winning, winning, and winning again. It’s in our DNA. That’s what has led us to fill the trophy cabinets. When I was a player, I received those values ​​from the dressing room; it’s the most important thing. That’s my job, my obsession, and I will live it every day.”

Have you gone through a situation like that of Vinicius in El Clasico? And how would you handle a star player behaving like that?

“I don’t dwell on scenarios that haven’t happened yet; I’m focused on tomorrow’s match. I’m lucky to have Vini; he’s loved by all the fans. We all saw the final; that’s the Vini we want to see, the one who enjoys himself, who laughs, who dances… That’s the Vini I want to see.”

What did you find in your first training session?

“A group of very eager players, despite the effort of this week, I’ve seen a great willingness. They have the same enthusiasm as me, to fight for everything and to win.”

Is it a clean slate for the players?

“Everyone is starting from scratch, it’s a new beginning. That’s it, it’s a new beginning for everyone, starting with the match against Albacete. All the players are very eager, they’ve shown me that enthusiasm.”

Initial impressions

Arbeloa cut a confident figure in his first press conference, and was very willing to make friends: he praised the quality of the squad, personality of the players, and made sure to reference the greatness of Real Madrid. His image as a man of the club, and Florentino Perez also held firm. On the other hand, he was reluctant to commit to what he would try to change, or how his side would play. In addition, he played down comparisons to former boss Jose Mourinho.