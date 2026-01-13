Barcelona have initiated conversations with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford. The England international is currently on loan until the end of the season, but the Blaugrana have a €30m buy option at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana reportedly decided last week that they intended to keep hold of Rashford beyond the end of his loan deal, and communicated as much to the player’s agents too. The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season, and TalkSport say negotiations with Manchester United have already begun.

Barcelona do not plan to activate Rashford release clause

While last week it was revealed that Barcelona intended to keep Rashford at the end of his loan deal, it was notable that the reporting was not that they wanted to activate his release clause. That was telling, and TalkSport explain that Barcelona held a meeting with United earlier in January, explaining that they had two plans in mind. The first was to negotiate a lower price than the €30m clause, or to make another loan move for next season.

Manchester United stance on Rashford

For their part, United feel that €30m is a reasonable price for Rashford, who is currently under contract until 2028. They currently do not intend to lower their demands for Rashford, but one factor working against them is that he has shown no desire to entertain offers that aren’t from Barcelona, as happened last summer. The Catalan giants, if they sign Rashford permanently, would offer him a deal until 2029.

🚨 João Cancelo: "I had the chance to play here two years ago. Representing this club, the best in the world, is a source of pride. It's the only club that gives me goosebumps when I sign." 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/LlubBrL0XW — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 13, 2026

Rashford’s role at Barcelona

So far Rashford has participated plenty, making 28 appearances, scoring seven goals and giving 11 assists. However he was afforded more opportunities due to a two-month absence for Raphinha. With the Brazilian back to full fitness, unless he plays through the middle more often, the likely conclusion is that he will get less game time. If that does come to pass, Rashford may reconsider his plans in the summer.