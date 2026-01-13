Barcelona have announced the signing of Joao Cancelo for a second time in two days, after some confusion on Tuesday. The Portuguese full-back will have a second spell at Barcelona 18 months after his exit from a first loan.

Cancelo’s signing was announced on Monday, having passed a medical in the Catalan capital, with the press called for his official presentation at 13:30 the following day. However the club then cancelled the press conference nearly 90 minutes later, and also deleted the announcement. The delay was allegedly down to Al-Hilal requesting some incomplete documentation.

Cancelo’s first spell at Barcelona

The 31-year-old had a mixed first spell on loan from Manchester City in the 2023-24 season, Xavi Hernandez’s final year at the club as manager. Originally starting on the right side of defence, before being move to the left side, Cancelo impressed with a number of strong performances going forward. However that impact faded in the second half of the season, and his defensive shortcomings were exposed as Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League and La Liga title race.

In total, he made 42 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and giving five assists. He has spent the last 18 months in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal, following a €25m move, and arrives on loan until the end of the season with no option to buy.

Cancelo’s first words as a Barcelona player for a second time

Speaking to the press after his arrival, Cancelo declared that he had goosebumps when penning the contract.

“It’s an honour for me to represent this club. I’ve always wanted to play here, and I already had the opportunity two seasons ago. It’s an honour to represent the best club in the world. When I was here, I already saw a lot of quality, and the truth is, they’ve evolved very well. I’ve come to help and try to win titles. Barca is a special club. My teammates have welcomed me very well. I feel at home at this club. I had goosebumps when I signed.

Cancelo was paying close attention to Barcelona’s fortunes in the Spanish Supercup on Sunday night, as they came out victorious over Real Madrid.

“I saw Barca putting their culture on display, playing attractive football. It was a fair result. Now it’s up to me to understand their style of play well so I can adapt quickly to the team. What I can promise is commitment and hard work. If you give it your all, the titles will come in the end. I was a little sad not to win a title with Barca. Let’s hope it happens this year.”