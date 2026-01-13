Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has decided to apologise for his behaviour in the Spanish Supercup, specifically to Vinicius Junior and Florentino Perez. Then manager Xabi Alonso said that Simeone had ‘crossed a line’, and it appears that Simeone regrets doing so.

During their Spanish Supercup semi-final, where Real Madrid ran out 2-1 winners over Atletico, Simeone was seen trying to wind up Vinicius on the touchline. After Vinicius began mocking Atleti penalty appeals, Simeone responded by shouting that ‘Florentino is going to kick you out’. When the Brazilian came off to whistles, Simeone asked Vinicius to listen to them.

Simeone apologises to Vinicius and Florentino Perez

During his pre-match press duties as Atletico Madrid prepare to face Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey, Simeone addressed the matter again. Originally when asked about it, he had claimed he had a ‘complicated memory’.

“I would like to apologise to Mr. Florentino and Mr. Vinicius for what happened. It wasn’t right of me to act that way, and I accept that it wasn’t right. The winning team deserves to advance; they deserved to advance. They came close to a draw. Barcelona is a very good team and they have a very strong playing style,” he told Diario AS.

When asked if he felt the reaction to his behaviour had been exaggerated, Simeone looked to close the matter.

“I apologise, I’m not asking for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add.”

The last time Atlético Madrid played against Deportivo La Coruña was back in 2018, when Kevin Gameiro scored to win Atleti the game. Players such as Godín, Gabi, Lucas Hernández, Torres, Filipe Luís, Juanfran, and Costa were still at the club. pic.twitter.com/q5BNoHz8wV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 13, 2026

Thiago Almada future

Meanwhile the past week has seen speculation over the future of Thiago Almada. The Argentine has struggled for minutes this season, and has been linked with a €20m move back to Brazil to either Gremio or Palmeiras. Simeone said he was still relying on Almada.

“He plays very well, he has characteristics like we saw the other day, vision of the game and assisting, like when he assisted Julian in the last play of the game. We need him at his best.”