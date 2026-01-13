Real Madrid presented new manager Alvaro Arbeloa on Tuesday, following the surprise dismissal of Xabi Alonso on Monday evening. The promoted Castilla boss was non-committal on both the length of his stay has manager and what style of football he would seek to play.

Arbeloa has a close relationship with Alonso, and there was some speculation about a potentially awkward situation, as Arbeloa was in line to replace the Basque manager, should Los Blancos pull the trigger.

“After I found out the decision of the club and Xabi to reach a mutual agreement to part ways, you all know the relationship I have with Xabi, which is very close. Of course I spoke with him afterwards.”

“Obviously what I discussed with Xabi will remain between us. I have a lot of enthusiasm to start my first game, when we will play with everything on the line. I’m excited to have a squad of a lot of quality on my hands. And a lot of excitement. Nothing got in the way of our relationship in any way. He wished me all the best, just as I would wish him the same. We have a friendship that transcends everything. He wished me all the best. He’s going to do very well, and we’ll always be together.”

How long will Alvaro Arbeloa be in charge of Real Madrid?

During Real Madrid’s announcement, it was not revealed whether Arbeloa would be the permanent replacement for Alonso, or an interim boss. No length of contract was given for Arbeloa either.

“I’ve been here 20 years at my home. I can tell you that I’ll be here until Real Madrid tell me to go. I feel it is my home, and that’s the way I see it.”

Managing the Real Madrid dressing room

One of the areas Alonso was criticised was for his handling of Real Madrid’s star players, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe seeming to publicly question his authority. Arbeloa showed little concern about his own ability to do so.

“It’s not something that worries me too much. We have a squad with great players, and they’re all really good guys. No one is more interested in winning titles than the players themselves. I’ve told them that the best time of my life was playing for Real Madrid, and they have to enjoy it. They’re demanding of themselves. It’s been a good first impression.”

What can Real Madrid fans expect from Arbeloa?

In terms of diagnosing the issues that led to Alonso’s exit, Arbeloa was unwilling to be drawn into potentially critcising his predecessor.

“There’s a season ahead, and we’re in a great position for all the tournaments. That’s what I’m focused on: having everyone available, getting to know each other, working with them… The important thing is them, that they’re happy, that they enjoy themselves on the pitch. Wearing this badge is the best thing that can happen to you in life. We have the ambition to fight for everything.”

In terms of how his side would play, and what playing well meant to him, Arbeloa was equally ambiguous.

“This club is about winning, winning, and winning again. It’s in our DNA. That’s what has led us to fill the trophy cabinets. When I was a player, I received those values ​​from the dressing room; it’s the most important thing. That’s my job, my obsession, and I will live it every day.”

The Mourinho comparison

One of the names, alongside Jurgen Klopp, to whom Arbeloa has been compared to is Jose Mourinho. Arbeloa played down any similarities between them though.

“I haven’t spoken to him. For me, it was a privilege to be coached by him, someone who had a great influence on me. I’m going to be like Arbeloa; I’m not afraid of failure, but if I tried to be like Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.”

Mourinho is widely regarded as a the biggest influence on Arbeloa, especially in terms of character.

“I’ve had many coaches. They were very important in my career, a great influence. You have your own way of being and you take the best from each one. Many are legends, they’ve won everything in football. I hope I do half as well as many of them.”