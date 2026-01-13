Xabi Alonso has made his first public statement since leaving Real Madrid, by mutual consent according to the club’s official statement on the matter. Alonso’s exit was made public on Monday afternoon, and shortly after, he was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Alonso was called into the Real Madrid training ground on Monday morning to discuss their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup, after which the club decided his time was up. He becomes the first manager to be dismissed during a season since Santiago Solari in 2019, seven years ago.

Xabi Alonso’s parting message

In their official statement, Real Madrid thanked Alonso for his work and assured that he continued to embody the values of the club. Alonso put out his own message on Instagram, in which he thanked the club, calling it an honour.

This chapter of my career has come to an end, and it hasn’t turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been both an honour and a responsibility.

I thank the club, the players, and above all, the fans and the Madridista community for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and the pride of having done my best.

Alonso relieved after decision

Of course, the reactions in private and public are different. El Chiringuito say that Alonso’s initial reaction was surprise, feeling that he would had shown enough in the Spanish Supercup to hold onto his job. However, after realising that his time was over, he was relieved by the fact.

During his final meeting, Alonso also gave the club some unsolicited advice. The ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder seemingly told Real Madrid that they must address the power dynamics in the dressing room if they want the next manager, in this case Arbeloa, to succeed.