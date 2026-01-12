Real Madrid were disappointed to lose out to Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Supercup final, with the Catalans winning 3-2 in Jeddah. It was a resolute performance from Xabi Alonso’s side, but in the end, it was not enough.

As per Diario AS, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave his assessment of the match when speaking to the media. He believes that the rub of the green did not go his side’s way.

“In the end, in the second half, we played a good game… and losing a final is never pleasant, especially against the opponent. We are sad, but we have to continue, to think about the Copa del Rey and La Liga. In the second half… The details were against us. Sometimes things don’t go the way they should, but we have shown that we are a living team and that we could have won perfectly.

“In the first half we were too closed, we didn’t play the same the whole game… but it is also normal, because it is very hot. We had chances, but the ball didn’t want to go in. And yet, in his: the first goes between the legs, the second hits the post and the third, after a rebound. What I’m telling you, the details. Bad luck, because we had a lot of it…”

Courtois also singled out Vinicius Junior for strong praise, with the 25-year-old having produced an excellent performance against Barcelona.

“We have full confidence in him. He’s a great player, someone capable of doing this. He is a boy with a lot of talent, great quality. And his was a great goal. His game was a nightmare for them, although we may not have taken advantage of it as much as we could, we should have looked for it more. But hey, now January is coming, an important month with 3-4 very important games and let’s see if we can win them.”

Courtois: We will win something this season

Despite the defeat to Barcelona, Courtois is confident that Real Madrid will win at least one trophy before the end of the season.

“We have to keep fighting and with the attitude we had today and the other day, we must show it week by week in La Liga and the Copa del Rey. And so, we will win something.”