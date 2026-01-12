Real Madrid name new manager after sacking Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid have announced that Alvaro Arbeloa will be their new manager, presumably until at least the end of the season. He replaces the outgoing Xabi Alonso, whose departure was announced to surprise on Monday evening.

The general line coming from the local press on Sunday evening and Monday morning was that Alonso would not be sacked by Real Madrid this week. The announcement stated that Alonso’s exit was by mutual consent. Arbeloa was cited back in December as the most likely choice to take over on an interim basis, with Sporting Director Santiago Solari another alternative. By all accounts, Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp had ruled themselves out of the running.

Real Madrid statement on Arbeloa

Shortly after announcing that Alonso was leaving the club, Los Blancos put out the following statement, explaining Arbeloa’s appointment.

Real Madrid C. F. would like to announce that Álvaro Arbeloa will be the new first team coach. Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy since 2020. He coached the Under-14s A in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, the Under-16s in the 2021-2022 season and the Under-19s from 2022 to 2025. As coach of the Under-19s, he won the treble in the 2022-2023 season (League, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup) and the League in the 2024-2025 season. As a player, Alvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid in one of the most successful periods of its history. He defended our shirt between 2009 and 2016, in 238 official matches. During that time he won 8 trophies: 2 European Cups, 1 Club World Cup, 1 Uefa Super Cup, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 1 Spanish Super Cup. With the Spanish national team, Álvaro Arbeloa was also part of a historic era, in which he won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and 2 European Championships (2008 and 2012). He was capped 56 times.

What to expect from Arbeloa?

Arbeloa has been highly rated at Real Madrid for some time off the back of his success with the youth teams, leading to his appointment as Castilla boss last summer. The former Liverpool right-back is also said to have a close relationship with President Florentino Perez, who is an admirer of Arbeloa as both a player and a coach. In

In terms of what he will bring to the team, Arbeloa’s sides in the academy have been known for their commitment and aggression, as well as a high-pressing style that has seen him compared to Klopp. During his entire time in Real Madrid’s youth ranks, Arbeloa has a record of 151 wins in 200 games. While his teams do enjoy the ball, their first priority is to win the ball high up the pitch and go directly or goal.

One thing that may contrast Arbeloa from Alonso, who was known for his cool and collected persona, is the passionate nature of Arbeloa. He is no shrinking violet, and will bring a different personality to the job.

What’s on the agenda for Arbeloa first?

First of all, Real Madrid will face Albacete in his first game as senior manager in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night at the Carlos Belmonte. On Tuesday, he is expected to be presented to the media, and is also due to give a pre-match press conference for that game.

This weekend Levante visit the Santiago Bernabeu, before AS Monaco in the Champions League, and then a trip to Villarreal in La Liga. An away day at Benfica will close out the league phase of the Champions League for Los Blancos, and Rayo Vallecano will then be at the Bernabeu, comprising his first five games in charge.

A Copa del Rey knockout clash or a Champions League knockout game are likely to be his first games with something major on the line, with the Madrid derby in late March the first Liga match circled in red as a major test.