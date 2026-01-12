Real Madrid have wasted no time in moving on from Xabi Alonso, with the first change of the Alvaro Arbeloa era coming. Los Blancos have been dealing with significant fitness issues for some time, and the first move under Arbeloa is a nod to just that.

One of the consistent concerns at the club was the injury record under Alonso, who has seen his plans shortcircuited continually by fitness issues. Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eder Militao have all missed numerous games as a result, and Alonso has mentioned it as a primary cause for preventing his side carry out what they wanted to do.

Real Madrid to bring back Antonio Pintus as fitness coach

Real Madrid will, as per Diario AS, bring back former fitness coach Antonio Pintus to control the conditioning of the first team. The Italian coach, who is highly regarded by Florentino Perez, came in for a second spell in 2021 to work with Carlo Ancelotti, but this summer was moved into a less involved role as ‘Head of Performance’. Alonso was keen to bring in his own fitness coaches, with Alberto Encinas and Ismael Camenforte coming with him from Bayer Leverkusen. However it has not seen the desired effect.

Florentino Perez in favour of change

The same outlet go on to say that Perez was very much in favour of the change, and pushed for Arbeloa to have Pintus as his fitness coach. The 63-year-old is expected to be a key figure within his staff, and marks a second return to the club in a matter of weeks. Former club doctor Niko Mihic has also returned to address the ongoing fitness issues.

Controversy with Pintus

Pintus was largely credited with Real Madrid’s ability to peak physically at the right time during their historic Champions League run. That occurred again in Ancelotti’s second stint, but Los Blancos suffered over 60 injuries in his final season. There was reportedly tension between Pintus and Ancelotti’s backroom staff towards the end of the latter’s spell, with some feeling that Pintus’ methods were outdated.