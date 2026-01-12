WATCH: Real Madrid loanee Endrick Felipe scores on Lyon debut

Real Madrid may have a disappointing Sunday after losing in the Spanish Supercup final, but one of their players had a better time of things – that being Endrick Felipe, who made his first appearance for loan club Lyon, whom he has joined for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Endrick had struggled for minutes in recent months, which is why the decision was made for him to make the temporary move to France. He will get much more action at Lyon, where he is expected to be a key player. And his start to life at his new club could not have gone better.

Endrick started for Lyon in their Coupe de France Round of 32 tie against fellow Ligue 1 side Lille, and he marked the occasion with the winning goal in a 2-1 success for Paulo Fonseca’s side.

𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘳𝘰 𝘨𝘰𝘭 🔥🇧🇷 Le centre d'Afonso, la déviation de Corentin, le plat du pied gauche d'Endrick pour inscrire son premier but en Rouge & Bleu 🦁🔴🔵#LOSCOL pic.twitter.com/FBjVr9QslW — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 11, 2026

Afonso Moreira’s cross was expertly flicked into Endrick’s path by Corentin Tolisso, and the teenager made no mistake to caress the ball into the back of the net on the half-volley.

In total, Endrick played 72 minutes at the Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, as he eased himself back into action after not playing for almost four weeks – his last appearance had been in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory over CF Talavera.

Real Madrid have high hopes for Endrick loan

Endrick may not have been counted upon by Xabi Alonso for the second half of the season, but his stock within Real Madrid remains very high. It is hoped that he will reach a new level during his time on loan at Lyon, and if he can, it would also make his chances of being named in Brazil’s World Cup squad all the more likely.

It remains to be seen how Endrick gets on at Lyon, but he has certainly made a positive first impression in France.