Real Madrid were left disappointed after losing their second successive Spanish Supercup final to arch rivals Barcelona. Xabi Alonso’s side went down to a 3-2 defeat, and understandably, there was a lot of raw emotion – including from star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Due to him not being 100% fit after a minor knee injury, Mbappe did not start in Jeddah, with Gonzalo Garcia getting the nod instead. He was introduced as a second half substitute, but he could not make a difference off the bench, aside from drawing a foul that saw Frenkie de Jong sent off in the 90th minute.

Understandably, Mbappe was upset after losing his third final in a row as a Real Madrid player. After collecting his runners-up medal, Esport3 cameras picked him up urging his teammates not to give a guard of honour to Barcelona for their walk up the receive the Supercup trophy.

💥 MAL PERDRE DE MBAPPÉ 🤬 El francès del Reial Madrid no ha volgut que els seus companys fessin el passadís al Barça ❌ Els altres jugadors l'han seguit i els blaugranes no han tingut passadís de campions#ElClàssic 📲 https://t.co/xhB56dlluh pic.twitter.com/ezq5yRCuuN — Esport3 (@esport3) January 11, 2026

Kylian Mbappé stopping his teammates from giving Barcelona the champions guard of honor last night. He moved the away. pic.twitter.com/ddDXa3CBLp — Prince 👑 (@Princeutd1P) January 12, 2026

His move was followed by his Real Madrid teammates, which none of them lining up to give Barcelona a guard of honour. This was greeted with a lot of criticism, particularly from supporters of the Catalan club, who claim that it was a lack of respect from the France international forward.

Mbappe will be desperate for positive second half of season

The last 12 months have been particularly disappointing for Real Madrid, who have not won a trophy since the Intercontinental Cup in December 2024. Understandably, there was a lot of frustration and anger after another missed opportunity on Sunday, but things have improved under Alonso in recent weeks, so there are positive signs for them to take going forward.

Mbappe’s decision has understandably not pleased many people, but he is a born winner. He will be desperate to win his next trophy as a Real Madrid player, with chances to come in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.