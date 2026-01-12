In the aftermath of the Spanish Supercup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been focused upon by a number of supporters. Notably, he led the decision for he and his teammates not to give a guard of honours to the Catalans, who won the match 3-2 in Jeddah.

Footage captured the moment that Mbappe sought to lead his teammates away from the Barcelona players, who were waiting to claim their winners medals. He has been roundly criticised for this, with the latest reaction coming from Joan Laporta.

As per RAC1 (via Diario AS), Laporta revealed that he did not see the incident initially, but upon review, he called out Mbappe for being disrespectful.

“I’m surprised by what he did. In victory and defeat you have to be generous and respectful. This is sport and you must have normal behaviour. I think we, in the victory, were generous and respected the opposing team. That’s why I can’t understand it.

“There was a different point from the league game and the players were a bit choppy. It is something that can be understood. The truth is that I didn’t see that moment of Mbappe on the pitch, but I understand that they must have been very f***** up moments. They must have been frustrated up and there was that reaction.”

Remarks come amid heightened tensions between two clubs

Earlier in the weekend, Laporta noted that institutional relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid are “broken”, and this matter with Mbappe will not have helped matters – especially given that his remarks on the France international are unlikely to be met well by senior Los Blancos officials.

It remains to be seen whether there is any further movement on this matter, but Laporta’s comments could certainly light another spark.