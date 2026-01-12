Real Madrid have plans to sign a central defender in the summer, amid uncertainty over the futures of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. They will not move for Ibrahima Konate or Dayot Upamecano, and instead, the player brought in could be someone that only left the club in 2025.

Last August, Real Madrid finalised the sale of Jacobo Ramon to Serie A side Como. The 21-year-old was not counted upon as a first team player, which is why he was allowed to leave for more opportunities – which he has certainly got in Italy.

Ramon has been very impressive for Como, and that could lead to him leaving at the end of the season. Real Madrid are considering a move to re-sign him, but they are joined in the race by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, as reported by CaughtOffside.

As well as Chelsea and Liverpool, the report notes that Ramon is attracting interest from fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace, who would be able to offer him a more clear route to their respective starting line-ups. However, any of them getting a deal done in the summer would be very difficult.

Real Madrid in the driving seat for Ramon

That’s because Real Madrid have a buy-back clause worth €8m, which is much less than Como would demand from any other interested club. Furthermore, they also have a 50% sell-on clause, which would entitle them to half of any transfer fee in the event that the young defender does not return to the Bernabeu.

Ramon showed signs of promise during the final months of his Real Madrid career, and he has taken another step forward at Como. It would make sense for him to be brought back as a depth option, and he could do so alongside another La Fabrica graduate in Nico Paz, who is more likely to re-join Los Blancos in the summer.