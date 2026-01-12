Barcelona picked up their second Spanish Supercup title in a row on Sunday, as they defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in Jeddah. Raphinha (x2) and Robert Lewandowski got the goals for the Catalans, who claim yet another trophy under the stewardship of Hansi Flick.

As per Diario AS, a delighted Flick spoke to the media after the match. He expressed his pleasure at the performance of his side at the King Abdullah Sports City.

“It’s fantastic. When you play in a final, and even more so in a Clásico, it’s fantastic to win. I’m very proud of the match. I have seen the players dancing in the dressing room. I think we were fantastic. Throughout the match, we played in our style. It hasn’t been easy but we fought together, as a team. And that’s it.”

Flick: Raphinha’s mentality in incredible

Flick singled out Raphinha, who was the star of the show, for special praise during his post-match press conference.

“His mentality is incredible. He missed the first opportunity and, at the moment, he made it 1-0. He has gained confidence. Rafa, on the pitch, puts a lot of intensity.”

Flick delighted with Ronald Araujo return

Ronald Araujo made his first appearance in six weeks as a late substitute, having come through a difficult spell mentally. Flick was very happy to see the Uruguayan defender back on the pitch, and especially, seeing him in a happy state.

“Winning this title and being back on the pitch means a lot to him. We are always supporting him. He is an important player in the dressing room, a good player.”

Flick was asked about whether the Supercup win can provide his side with a significant psychological boost for the rest of the campaign – as was the case last season.

“We don’t know because the situations are different. Last season we were a few points behind in the table; and now we are ahead. But when you see the team, you have a good feeling. I haven’t said it but, again, I want to emphasise that the players who came on in the second half were important. That’s the spirit of the team and that’s what I like the most.”