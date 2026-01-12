Barcelona are celebrating, having seen off Real Madrid by a 3-2 scoreline to win the 2026 Spanish Supercup. Their players were overjoyed to take home another trophy, and many of them expressed this feeling when speaking to the media.

Robert Lewandowski was one of those, and as per MD, he also expressed his surprise at Real Madrid’s gameplan.

“We are very happy. We have one more title and whenever we win against Real Madrid, it’s a big game. Today we played very well in the first half and in the second half too, looking for goals, but in the end we won, which is the most important thing. I was surprised that Real Madrid were in a low block.

Lewandowski also spoke glowingly on Raphinha, who was Barcelona’s matchwinner at the King Abdullah Sports City.

“Rapha knows how to score goals, he is always in a good moment. We are together as a team and we are dangerous. We won as a team.”

Raphinha also spoke (via MD), and he expressed his belief that Barcelona’s victory should have been more comfortable.

“We all knew what we had to do to win this game. I think we have done very well. We have endured sometimes that we had to defend more and when we had the ball we did very well. The final result I think was quite unfair because of what we did in the match.”

Marcus Rashford reacts to first Barcelona title

Marcus Rashford also played his part in winning his first trophy as a Barcelona player, which he spoke on.

“Winning the first one is always a great feeling. I hope that for the rest of the season we can win more. It was a great performance. This is what we are capable of doing. There are still things to improve, as always, but today we enjoyed it.”