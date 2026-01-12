Barcelona move for striker on hold due to contract impasse

Barcelona are about to finalise the signing of Joao Cancelo, but he is unlikely to be the only player making the move to Catalonia during this month’s winter transfer window. There are also plans to add a new striker to the Barca Atletic squad for the second half of the season, and the club’s primary target is Hamza Abdelkarim.

Last month, Barcelona made their move for Abdelkarim. They saw their opening offer rejected, but the second one is poised to be accepted by Egyptian giants Al Ahly. It would see the 18-year-old join the Catalans on loan for the rest of the season, with an buy option included as part of the agreement.

It was taken for granted that Abdelkarim would be joining Barca Atletic, but the deal has now been throw into doubt. As per Sport, Al Ahly have not yet given the green light, and they will not do so until the teenager agrees to extend his contract, which is due to expire in 18 months’ time.

Abdelkarim has no plans to accept Al Ahly demands

Al Ahly’s demands have generated a lot of doubts among those close to the deal, with the revelation described as “unexpected”. Abdelkarim and his father have categorically refused any type of contract extension, as they want to ensure that Barcelona manage to sign him this month.

Al Ahly want to avoid losing Abdelkarim for a reduced fee in the summer in the event that Barcelona do not sign him on a permanent basis. They recognise that the young striker will increase his stock during his time in Catalonia, so it is anticipated that interest will arise in a possible cut-price deal.

For now, the deal is on hold, and until an agreement is reached between Al Ahly, Abdelkarim and his father, Barcelona will have to wait to get their man.