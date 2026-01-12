Barcelona were overjoyed to retain their Spanish Supercup title on Sunday, as they defeated Real Madrid 3-2 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. One of the happiest men in Saudi Arabia was club president Joan Laporta, who saw his side win their fourth trophy in the last 12 months.

As per MD, Laporta spoke on the victory when addressing the media post-match. He made it clear that he saw Barcelona as much the better side than Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy. Our team puts on football exhibitions like today and is very generous. We say that we are a big family and that’s how it is. We were better, but in a final there are no favourites. We started well scoring, then they drew level and it could have been complicated, but the team overcame it. We have been nervous, that is typical of a final.”

Pre-match, Laporta revealed that institutional relations with Real Madrid are at breaking point, although he did not that he still has a lot of respect and admiration for opposite number Florentino Perez. He revealed after the final that the pair spoke upon the full time whistle being blown.

“Florentino congratulated me and we greeted each other before the game, cordially. The same thing would have happened the other way around.”

Laporta: Supercup victory can be catalyst for Barcelona

Last season, Barcelona’s 5-2 success against Real Madrid provided the catalyst for an excellent second half of the season, which saw Hansi Flick’s side also win La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Laporta believes that the same – and possibly more – could happen come the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Winning the Super Cup marked the start of last season, which ended with three titles, we hope that this year can be good too.”