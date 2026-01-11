Real Madrid are on the hunt for reinforcements in their backline this summer, but their options to do so look increasingly thin. Los Blancos currently are not planning to move for Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck either.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate earlier in the season, and Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano have also been cited as interesting options for Real Madrid. However Liverpool were informed that they would not be pursuing a move for Konate, and Guehi looks increasingly likely to make a move from Crystal Palace before the summer. For his part, Upamecano is closing in on a fresh contract with Bayern Munich.

Schlotterbeck links denied in Spain

In recent weeks, with Nico Schlotterbeck seemingly looking to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the Bernabeu has been signalled as a potential destination for the Germany international. Real Madrid have been placed in pole position for Schlotterbeck by media in Germany, with Dortmund looking for €50m in exchange.

Yet Marca say that for the time being, Real Madrid are not considering a move for Schlotterbeck. Whether that situation changes between now and the summer remains to be seen.

Real Madrid maintain faith in fitness

Much as the injury issues in defence are acknowledged by Real Madrid as part of the reason for their form, the club are maintaining that once injuries let up, Xabi Alonso will have sufficient resources to solve their defensive issues. In a nod to making that happen, former club doctor Niko Mihic has been brought back, but Los Blancos have no intention of acting in the winter transfer window either.

Barcelona linked with Schlotterbeck

Simultaneously, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Schlotterbeck. Manager Hansi Flick is supposedly a fan of his former Germany defender, but with Barcelona’s salary limit situation, there is no certainty they can pull off a deal. In addition, it seems they are leaning towards prioritising a centre-forward in the summer.