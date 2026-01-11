Real Madrid in talks to secure €100m sponsorship boost

Real Madrid are one of the richest clubs in the world, but they are not prepared to rest on their laurels in this regard. They want to continue increasing their revenue, and another avenue for this could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Resuming concerts at the Bernabeu is one of these, but for now, Real Madrid are being made to wait for approval. In the meantime, they are pushing to close an agreement with one of their leading sponsors, with Diario AS reporting that talks are underway over a new contract with Emirates.

Real Madrid have been partnered with Emirates for over a decade. The United Arab Emirates airline is the club’s main shirt sponsor, and as part of their current agreement, which runs out at the end of the current season, they have been paying €70-80m, but the plan is for this to be upped towards €100m.

Real Madrid also in talks with Adidas

Emirates are not the only partner Real Madrid have been in talks with over the last few weeks. As per the report, there have been negotiations with Adidas to extend their spell as the club’s official kit manufacturer. There is less urgency on this matter due to the current deal running until 2029, but the club headed up by Florentino Perez want an increase on what they are currently paid.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid are in a strong position with these negotiations. They are widely considered to be the biggest club in the world, and if their current partners are not prepared to meet their demands, there is every chance that another company would come in and get it done.

It remains to be seen how these talks with Emirates and Adidas play out, but Real Madrid are confident that an agreement will be sought with both.