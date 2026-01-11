Rayo Vallecano 2-1 RCD Mallorca

Just 10 goals had been seen at Vallecas in La Liga this season, and the home side had just nine points from their 10 home games, six of which came from draws. With RCD Mallorca, just a point behind Rayo Vallecano, and themselves just one above the drop, the stage was set for a war of attrition on a sunny, but crisp Sunday afternoon.

The relaxed nature of the Sunday afternoon crept into the game early though, with Jorge de Frutos setting the home crowd at ease. A pinpoint ball in behind the defence from Nobel Mendy found Alvaro Garcia on the left side of the box. His cross laid the ball on a plate for de Frutos to outpace Marash Kumbulla, and tap home the opener after four minutes.

Two tweaks were immediately noticeable from Inigo Perez and Jagoba Arrasate; new loan signing from Atletico Madrid Carlos Martin was playing off the right side for Rayo rather than his natural centre-forward role. On the other side, Mallorca’s most dangerous dribbler Jan Virgili had been moved inside, playing off target man Vedat Muriqi. It was with Virgili sliding into his more natural left-wing role that Mallorca found their first opening though, Samu Costa directing Virgili’s cross straight at Augusto Batalla.

To Arrasate’s credit though, Toni Lato, who was in for Virgili on the left, provided the inviting cross that was capitalised on by Vedat Muriqi after 30 minutes. Outmuscling his marker, his low header found the net in the picture of a Muriqi goal, his 11th of the season. Rayo responded with two crosses to the far post, one looped over by Martin, the other nearly bundled in.

Five minutes before the break though, Rayo were gifted back the lead. Martin Valjent brought down Jorge de Frutos as he pursued another cross from the left, and the referee did not hesitate to signal a spot-kick. Isi Palazon did hesitate, before rolling the ball into the net from the resulting penalty, Leo Roman looking at it from the side the goal he had dived to.

Desperately seeking rhythm

Neither side played with particular purpose after the break, the primary difference being Mallorca’s desire to step up higher and apply more pressure on their opposition. After Roman and the bar were employed from two consecutive corners to maintain the scoreline in the opening minutes, Vallecas settled into a contented murmur that suited the post-lunch hour, but in the back of Perez’s mind would have been their draw a week earlier, when Rayo were unable to protect their slender lead against Getafe.

The more physical Gerard Gumbau replaced Pedro Diaz in midfield, and de Frutos was withdrawn for left-back Pacha Espino, a clear message that again the home side would seek to close out the game defensively rather than offensively. Espino looked out of ideas when sent clear of the defence, with one man to beat.

Arrasate had restored Virgili to the left in favour of Mateo Joseph, Pablo Torre and Sergi Darder, but the game continued to lack the tempo and rhythm to put Rayo under any pressure. Rather to the contrary, Isi and Garcia found openings on the counter, the former effort’s blocked, the latter dragging his shot wide. Oscar Valentin did add to their stress levels with just 10 minutes to go, his challenge deemed dangerous after a VAR review, and consequently he was sent off.

First time Vallecas has seen three goals in a La Liga match this season. First time any side have scored two goals at Vallecas in La Liga since the 15th of May, nearly 8 months ago. https://t.co/hRHwQXCTut — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) January 11, 2026

Mallorca saw themselves look dangerously impotent against another rival in their area of the table as they pursued an equaliser. Their was infected with influenza, rather than anything bordering on feverish. The three points arrive encased in relief for Rayo, who had played at similar levels of performance all season, but finally had a second home win to in compensation for constant competitiveness.

Rayo scored twice at Vallecas again – the first time in La Liga since the 15th of May that any side has, and a nervy end was still relative comfort in the context of their recent results. Mallorca failed to create a clear chance in the second half, and when it comes to comfort, 10th spot with a five-point gap to the drop is much more hospitable than their previous 15th spot too.