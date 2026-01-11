Liverpool appear to have seen off interest in midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were both credited with interest in the Hungarian star, but he will remain at Anfield for the foreseeable.

Szoboszlai’s range of attributes and versatility would have fit into Vincent Kompany’s fluid style at Bayern Munich, with Liverpool utilising him in a number of positions over the past two seasons. Meanwhile Real Madrid’s midfield has been their primary problem area over the past 18 months.

Liverpool agree new contract with Szoboszlai

The 25-year-old still had another 2.5 years to run on his deal with Liverpool, but due to his increased importance and the wandering eyes of European giants, the Reds were keen to ensure he remained content at Anfield. Caught Offside report that Szoboszlai has reached an agreement in principle on a new deal with Liverpool. It is not yet clear how long the new contract will last, but logic would dictate Liverpool may well have tied him down into his thirties.

Szoboszlai-Guler issues

It certainly would have created an interesting situation in the Real Madrid dressing room, had Los Blancos moved for him. Szoboszlai has an ongoing spat with Real Madrid talent Arda Guler, that has spiked on several occasions. The pair have clashed on international duty during heated games between Hungary and Turkiye.

Real Madrid’s ongoing midfield problems

Los Blancos have by popular consensus been lacking something in midfield since Toni Kroos’ retirement, but elected not to move for a replacement in the last two summers. Instead they have placed faith in Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga to fill the void, with disappointing results thus far. It does seem the idea of bringing in another option is gaining grond though, with Dutch talent Kees Smit tipped as the player they prefer.