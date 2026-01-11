Real Madrid are out for revenge on Sunday, as they seek to reclaim the Spanish Supercup from arch rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos were beaten 5-2 during last season’s final, but they have a chance to put things right in Jeddah.

If they are to be victorious, they will need big performances from their best players. Jude Bellingham will be one of those, and as per Cadena SER, he spoke on how he and his teammates are feeling ahead of the Supercup final.

“Obviously the game the other day was very tough, but we are all ready for tomorrow. Everybody’s fine, we’re all excited so yes, it should be a good game.”

Bellingham scored the winner in the first El Clasico of the season in October, which Real Madrid won 2-1. He wants to see a repeat performance on Sunday, and if so, he is confident of victory against Barcelona.

“I think we had a good game plan and a very good mentality. If we achieve something similar, in terms of the way we mentally approach the game, I’m sure we will do well. It’s all about finding the right mentality, and I’m sure the rest will follow.”

Bellingham values Real Madrid suffering

Bellingham believes that Real Madrid took a big step forward in managing to see off Atletico Madrid in their semi-final on Thursday. He also hopes to see a lot of support from the stands during the final.

“It was very important for us when things got complicated in the last minutes. I hope to see the pitch dyed white again (on Sunday).”

It will be very interesting to see how Real Madrid perform on Sunday. They have been picking up victories in recent weeks, but their performances have remained unconvincing for the most part, which is unlikely to be enough against Barcelona.