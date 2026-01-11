Barcelona are aiming to claim their first title of the season when they take on Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final on Sunday. The Catalans comprehensively swept aside their El Clasico rivals in last year’s showpiece event, and they will hope for a repeat in Jeddah.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident in Hansi Flick’s side getting the job done, as he told the media on Saturday (via Marca).

“We are looking forward to winning this title, the first we can win of the season. We have deservedly reached the final. All of us want to start 2026 with a title. Whenever we have won the Super Cup, we usually win more titles. The season guides you. We are very mentally prepared.”

Despite winning 10 domestic matches in a row, and with them coming off the back of a 5-0 victory over Athletic Club in the semi-final, Laporta does not consider Barcelona to be favourites to see off Real Madrid.

“In a final there are no favourites, anything can happen. I would give you many examples. There are no favourites in a final. Both teams will use their trump cards to win. Our team spirit is superior to that of the opponent, but they also have the ability to win, as we saw in the semi-final. We came into the final strong, we played a great game against Athletic, and we are convinced that if we play with the same intensity we can win it. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, deserved more. With this I want to tell you that in a final there are never favourites.”

Laporta confirms poor institutional relations with Real Madrid

Laporta was also asked about how relations are with Real Madrid on an institutional level, given the pair are going head-to-head in the infamous Negreira case. He admitted that things are bad, but he reiterated his respect for opposite number Florentino Perez.

“Relations with Real Madrid are bad, they are broken. There are different issues that have distanced us. If we were already bitter and eternal rivals, now a situation is occurring that causes relations to be broken. That does not mean that there is no respect. As in life, everything is manageable but it depends on the parts.

“I have maximum respect and cordiality for him. I don’t know if Florentino has come, he has not come to the Federation’s event, but he is free to do what he wants. We have maximum respect for the rival and his representatives. We have always acted with institutional harmony.”