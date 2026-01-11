Bayern Munich “worried” amid player’s Real Madrid revelation

Real Madrid always have their finger on the pulse with potential signings, and recently, they were alerted to a situation at Bayern Munich. Rising star Lennart Karl, who almost made the move to the Bernabeu 18 months ago, revealed his desire to join Los Blancos, which did not do down well among his current supporters.

Karl’s remarks were made at a fan meeting, and it is safe to say they did not go down well. From within Bayern, there was also a reaction, as confirmed by club insider Christian Falk.

“It is a small worry for Bayern after Lennart Karl talked up Real Madrid earlier in the week. The club has a big tradition that it has committed to for many a year. I think it’s a great tradition. After Christmas, the players are sent to the fan club, where they can answer questions in a more informal setting – so you can be a little more open. It was Lennart Karl’s first time at the fan club, being such a young player. A young fan asked Karl if it would be a dream to play for Real Madrid or another club, and Karl said, ‘Yes, of course, that’s a big dream.’

“I don’t think we should take this statement too seriously. Don’t forget that the young forward played in front of the scouts at Real Madrid at the Bernabeu when he was just 10 years old. Who wouldn’t be impressed as well? But he has Bayern Munich in his heart, and he knows about the chance he has. He was training very hard with his own coach during the winter break in Germany. He’s 17. Of course, many fans were a little insulted, but he’s allowed to say how he feels.”

Real Madrid unlikely to sign Karl at this stage

Falk also confirmed that Karl apologised to Bayern senior officials, as he stated that any possible move to Real Madrid is not on the cards anytime soon.

“In the end, he apologised to the bosses at Bayern Munich. There were talks, and he now knows it’s not so clever to say something like this. But this is all part of the process for a young player. He has to learn, and that’s fine for everyone.

“He’s a professional in the squad for Vincent Kompany; a proper player like the others, not just an up-and-coming talent. Don’t forget that he’s already set to get a new contract when he turns 18 on February 22 – it will extend automatically to 2029. Plus, we’re aware that there are ongoing talks with his agent, Michael Ballack, to extend to 2031 with a high salary. Ultimately, he’s very confident at Bayern Munich, and he’s going to extend his stay anyway. The only question that remains is for how long and for how big a salary. Bayern are counting on Karl for the future, and there are no current ideas about a transfer to Real Madrid or another club.”