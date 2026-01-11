Fermin Lopez has been a revelation for Barcelona since he broke into the first team back in the summer of 2023. He had little prominence before that time, but now, he is a crucial player for the La Liga leaders.

Prior to being promoted to the senior squad, Fermin was loaned out to third tier side Linares. He has now admitted to Brands&Players (via Sport) that he did not see himself making it at Barcelona upon making that move.

“I don’t know if I thought it was a step backwards, but I did think that the door to Barça had closed on me, that my time was over. There, in Linares, I did well, I matured a lot as a player and as a person, and when I returned to Barcelona with a lot of desire, I took advantage of the pre-season and I was able to stay in the first team.

“When I came from Linares, I thought I was never going to play for Barça, but I could dedicate myself to football. At that time, I was leaving La Masia, out of my comfort zone, and it made me improve and mature a lot, and obviously without that stage in Linares I could not have achieved what I am achieving.”

Fermin gives thoughts on Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick

Fermin, who continues to be linked with a big-money move to Chelsea, was also asked to speak on Xavi Hernandez, who allowed him to make his breakthrough at Barcelona, as well as current head coach Hansi Flick.

“(Xavi) helped me become a first-team player. I learned a lot with him and, although that season didn’t go very well as a team, it went well for me personally and he helped me a lot. (Flick) is a bit demanding, but in the end he is also a very close person. We are all a family and that is what he tries to capture in the team.”