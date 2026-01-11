Barcelona make move to sign U17 world champion defender

Barcelona always have their finger on the pulse when it comes to youth signings, as they continually look to strengthen La Masia. They are poised to sign Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelhamid from Al Ahly, and another 17-year-old could also be on his way to Catalonia in the coming weeks.

In recent days, Barcelona agreed to sign Joao Cancelo on loan from Al Hilal, and the Portuguese may not be the only right-back from his country to join the La Liga leaders. According to A Bola (via MD), interest is being shown in Daniel Banjaqui, with the Catalan club having already held talks with his representatives.

Who is Daniel Banjaqui?

Banjaqui, who does not turn 18 until March, is considered to be Portugal’s most promising right-back, and he has already made his mark on the international stage. In 2025, he helped their U17s win both the European Championship and World Cup at that level, with him being a starter in both campaigns.

He made his senior Benfica debut in December, but his future at the Portuguese giants is not certain. He has yet to agree to a new contract, and with his current deal ending in the summer of 2027, they may be forced to accept a cut-price deal this month or at the end of the season if it becomes clear that he will not renew.

Understandably, Barcelona are on top of the situation. They see Banjaqui as a possible market opportunity that could make the step up to the first team in the coming years, were he to make the move to Catalonia. They would be well-placed to strike if it becomes clear that he will leave Benfica, although they could face significant competition from a number of other top clubs across Europe that are also monitoring the situation.