On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will compete for the first silverware of the season, as they contest the Spanish Supercup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The Catalans are aiming to retain their title from 2025, while Los Blancos have eyes on revenge after that 5-2 defeat.

Barcelona are considered to be favourites for the showdown clash, given that they have won each of their last 10 domestic matches. Hansi Flick’s comprehensively defeated Athletic Club in their semi-final on Wednesday, and according to Sport, there will be only one change from that match: Lamine Yamal will make his return to the starting line-up, with Roony Bardghji dropping to the bench.

This would mean Eric Garcia remains in defence alongside Pau Cubarsi, with Frenkie de Jong keeping his place in midfield. Fermin Lopez would continue in the number 10 position, with Ferran Torres as the starting striker.

As for Real Madrid, the big question is whether Kylian Mbappe will start. Xabi Alonso will have his star striker available after a knee injury, but according to Marca, the plan is for Gonzalo Garcia to remain in the line-up for the third match running.

There had also been doubts about whether Antonio Rudiger would be able to play against Barcelona, but the plan is for him to continue alongside Raul Asencio in the centre of defence. In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga would remain in the line-up over Arda Guler, with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior as the wing pair.

Who will claim the 2026 Spanish Supercup?

It promises to be a heated affair in Jeddah, as is always the case when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet. Both clubs have a great chance of victory, but who will step up?