Barcelona have retained their Spanish Supercup crown, as they defeated Real Madrid in a five-goal thriller at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Joan Garcia – 7

Could do little about Real Madrid’s goals, but he made a couple of important saves to deny Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Alvaro Carreras. He also commanded his area very well.

Jules Kounde – 5.5

Looked good in attack, but he was comprehensively beaten by Vinicius for Real Madrid’s first goal. In truth, it was another poor defensive showing from the Frenchman.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

He was often dragged out of the position to cover for Kounde, which left him exposed against Vinicius.

Eric Garcia – 6.5

He gave the ball away for Real Madrid’s first equaliser, which was an uncharacteristic error for one of Barcelona’s best players of the season.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

He played a more defensive role than usual, and it worked as he did well to help nullify Rodrygo.

Frenkie de Jong – 6.5

He helped control the midfield in the first half, and after a lull in the early stages of the second, he was back to his best. However, he was sent off in stoppage time for a high challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

Pedri – 7.5

As usual, he was the star man in the midfield battle. He gave a wonderful assist for Barcelona’s second goal.

Lamine Yamal – 7

He was locked by early on, but he grew into the game from the halfway stage of the first half. He should’ve had an assist, but for a big miss from Raphinha.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

He put his whole heart into his performance, which included an assist for Barcelona’s opening goal.

Raphinha – 8

Another strong performance from the Brazilian. He should have scored earlier than he did, but his first goal was an excellent finish. Late in the second half, he found the back of the net again for what turned out to be the winner.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

Scored a lovely chip for Barcelona’s second goal, but aside from that, he struggled to stamp his authority on the match.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo – 6

Involved in the build-up to Barcelona’s winning goal.

Ferran Torres – 6

Brought on for Lewandowski in the second half.

Marcus Rashford – 6

Could have scored twice.

Gerard Martin – 6

Solid enough during his cameo.

Ronald Araujo – N/A

Came on after de Jong’s red card.