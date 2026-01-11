Real Madrid have been defeated in the 2026 Spanish Supercup, with Barcelona emerging as 3-2 winners at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Had little chance with Barcelona’s goals, but he made a top save to deny Lamine Yamal in the second half.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

He was not able to have an impact in attack due to Barcelona’s threat on his side. He was taken off in the early half with a suspected calf injury.

Raul Asencio – 5.5

He was at fault for Barcelona’s first goal, as he loosely gave the ball away. He played the vast majority of the second half at right-back, as he was moved there after Fede Valverde was taken off.

He had a huge chance to score with the last kick of the match, but his header was straight at Joan Garcia.

Dean Huijsen – 5.5

His first appearance of 2026 was not a good one. He left Robert Lewandowski all alone to score Barcelona’s second, which underlines his drop in form over the last few months.

Alvaro Carreras – 6

He started very well in his match-up with Lamine Yamal, but he was beaten more regularly as the game progressed. He should have made it 3-3 late on, but he fired a tame effort at Barcelona goalkeeper Garcia.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

He predominantly played as a third centre-back during the first half, as Real Madrid sat deep. When in midfield, he struggled to impose himself against Barcelona’s trio.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

He struggled in the first half due to the lack of Tchouameni’s presence alongside him, but he got better before being taken off.

Jude Bellingham – 6.5

He played deeper than usual due to Tchouameni being deployed in defence, and it did not suit him. He struggled to make any impact on the match, particularly in attack.

Rodrygo – 6.5

Real Madrid’s form man of recent weeks failed to deliver on the biggest stage. He started okay, but there was no effectiveness in his play.

Vinicius Junior – 7.5

By far and away Real Madrid’s biggest attacking threat. He scored a brilliant solo goal to make it 1-1, and he could have found the back of the net on further occasions.

Gonzalo Garcia – 7

There was pressure on his shoulders to perform after Kylian Mbappe’s recall, but he did very well. He scored and got an assist, while his genera play was good.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 6

Struggled to make an impact off the bench.

David Alaba – 6

Brought on for a rare appearance.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

There was pressure on his shoulders to make the difference, but he did not look at 100% – as expected. He drew a foul that led to Frenkie de Jong being sent off late on.

Dani Ceballos – N/A

Little impact made in his limited minutes.

Franco Mastantuono – N/A

Little impact made in his limited minutes.