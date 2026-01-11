WATCH: Raphinha gives Barcelona 3-2 lead against Real Madrid

Barcelona have taken the lead for the third time against Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with time now running out for Los Blancos.

The opening stages of the first half saw few chances, but each side have had at least one each. Vinicius was sent in behind, but his tame effort was easily saved by Joan Garcia, while at the other end, Raphinha wasted a golden opportunity after being played in by a wonderful pass from Lamine Yamal.

However, the Barcelona man made up for that miss with the opening goal. After collecting the ball from Fermin Lopez, Raphinha drove into the Real Madrid box, and on this occasion, he picked out the far corner of Thibaut Courtois’ net. That had been coming for Barcelona, who have controlled proceedings for the most part. However, their lead lasted only 10 minutes, with Vinicius firing home an equaliser late in the first half for Real Madrid.

Remarkably, there were two more goals before the half time whistle was blown. Immediately after Vinicius’ equaliser, Robert Lewandowski fired Barcelona back in front. However, Real Madrid got a quick response of their own as Gonzalo Garcia netted his fourth goal in three matches to make it 2-2.

Barcelona have now hit the front again, and it is a second of the evening for Raphinha.