Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at 2-2 at half time of the Spanish Supercup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

It has been a half of few chances, but each side have had at least one each. Vinicius was sent in behind, but his tame effort was easily saved by Joan Garcia, while at the other end, Raphinha wasted a golden opportunity after being played in by a wonderful pass from Lamine Yamal.

However, the Barcelona man made up for that miss with the opening goal. After collecting the ball from Fermin Lopez, Raphinha drove into the Real Madrid box, and on this occasion, he picked out the far corner of Thibaut Courtois’ net. That had been coming for Barcelona, who have controlled proceedings for the most part. However, their lead lasted only 10 minutes, with Vinicius firing home an equaliser late in the first half for Real Madrid.

Remarkably, there were two more goals before the half time whistle was blown. Immediately after Vinicius’ equaliser, Robert Lewandowski fired Barcelona back in front.

Robert Lewandoski lifts the ball over Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona retake the lead almost immediately 💫 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/BEl1wZ5qWS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

BARCELONA ANSWER RIGHT BACK THROUGH LEWANDOWSKI!! THE END OF THIS FIRST HALF 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/NeEY1XAoOU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 11, 2026

However, Real Madrid got a quick response of their own as Gonzalo Garcia netted his fourth goal in three matches to make it 2-2 heading into the interval. He was on hand to flick the ball home after Dean Huijsen’s towering header hit the woodwork.

INCREDIBLE SCENES IN EL CLASICO 💥 Three goals in the space of five minutes as Gonzalo García equalises for Real Madrid 🔥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/iRAPimKMJx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

VAYA GOLAZOOOOOOOO DE GONZALO 😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hRI7Jn2JbB — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) January 11, 2026

WHAT IS GOING ON 😱😱😱 BARCELONA 2-2 REAL MADRID! TAKE A DEEP BREATHE!! pic.twitter.com/zzH5bD5f01 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 11, 2026

Barcelona will be disappointing to have been pegged back twice, but they definitely have the quality to retake the lead for a third time. As for Real Madrid, they have the returning Kylian Mbappe to call upon from the bench, which could be decisive.