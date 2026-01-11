Barcelona had struck the first blow in the 2026 Spanish Supercup final, but in first half stoppage time, Real Madrid have equalised at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

It has been a half of few chances, but each side have had at least one each. Vinicius was sent in behind, but his tame effort was easily saved by Joan Garcia, while at the other end, Raphinha wasted a golden opportunity after being played in by a wonderful pass from Lamine Yamal. However, the Barcelona man made up for that miss with the opening goal.

After collecting the ball from Fermin Lopez, Raphinha drove into the Real Madrid box, and on this occasion, he picked out the far corner of Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

The goal had been coming for Barcelona, who have controlled proceedings for the most part. However, their lead lasted only 10 minutes, with Vinicius firing home an equaliser late in the first half for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have not been at their best in this final, but a real moment of quality from Vinicius has them back on level terms. He skipped away from multiple challenges before finding the bottom corner, and it means the contest will be all-square at the half time interval.

Barcelona will be disappointing to have been pegged back, but they definitely have the quality to retake the lead. As for Real Madrid, they have the returning Kylian Mbappe to call upon from the bench, which could be decisive.