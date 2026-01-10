Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal – “We will die for Xabi Alonso”

On Sunday, Real Madrid will go for their first title in over a year, as they take on Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final. Xabi Alonso’s side go into the match as slight underdogs, but they will fancy their chances of enacting revenge on the Catalans after losing 5-2 in the final of last season’s competition.

Ahead of the match, Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has been speaking to the media. As per Diario AS, he spoke on the possibility of making history on a personal level.

“Tomorrow for us is an important day, we want to take this title home. On a personal level, it is also important to tie Luka Modric as the player with the most titles in the club’s history.”

Carvajal is also hopeful that teammate Kylian Mbappe will be available to play in Jeddah after a minor knee injury.

“Kylian is a very important player for us, he is the best striker in the world and hopefully tomorrow he can be on the pitch because he can be decisive.”

Real Madrid had a difficult first half of the season, but in recent weeks, things have improved. Carvajal is hoping that trend continues, and he is backing his manager to be the one to lead this turnaround.

“It is true that in the last part of the year, the team has not been at its best level. We have also been conditioned by many casualties. The Christmas break has been good for all of us. I see Xabi calm, with clear ideas. It is true that, when the results are not given, there is always a rumble. But we will die for him.”

Carvajal: Simeone and I have a mutual appreciation

Carvajal, who could play his part against Barcelona, clashed with Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone during Thursday’s Supercup semi-final victory. He was asked about how that went down.

“We simply have a mutual appreciation. We both defend our club to the death. He gave me his impression, I gave him mine. We are focused on tomorrow’s game, we have the opportunity to win a new title. We leave it there.”

Carvajal reacts to Real Madrid contract situation

Carvajal was also asked about his future as a Real Madrid player, now that he has less than six months left on his contract.

“I come from a complex process, from a serious injury. Really, what I want is to train and enjoy playing. The club is still in line with what I think. I have to play, see the level I can show on the pitch. If the club and I are on the same page, there will be no trouble time.”