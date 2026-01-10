Despite an underwhelming first half of the season, Real Madrid have a squad very capable of achieving success on all fronts – and one of their players has caught the eye of Barcelona and Brazil icon Neymar Junior.

Neymar, who has been plying his trade at Santos for the last year, was recently asked to give his thoughts on a couple of Turkish players, and one of them was Arda Guler. As per MD, he gave high praise to the Real Madrid midfielder, whom he considers to be the best in the world in his position.

“Arda Guler is an incredible player and he has a lot of quality. He’s the best midfielder in the world.”

Guler started the season in fine form, and that time, he was playing as one of the best midfielders in the world. However, he has struggled to reach that level of late, and he has found himself out of the staring line-up in recent weeks, with Xabi Alonso preferring to use Eduardo Camavinga alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham in his midfield trio.

Guler has been linked with Real Madrid exit

Guler was tipped to leave Real Madrid last summer, but Alonso’s arrival has turned around his fortunes. However, his drop in prominence over the last few weeks has led to new doubts about his future, especially with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all showing interest in a possible 2026 move.

He may not be majorly counted upon right now, but Guler is still highly regarded by Alonso and Real Madrid. He certainly has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world, but right now, he has a way to go to regularly contend for that title alongside the likes of Pedri, Jude Bellingham and Vitinha.