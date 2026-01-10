Barcelona are about to conclude their one-and-only signing of the winter in Joao Cancelo, but they could still be busy. A number of their players have attracted interest in recent months, and at least a couple of them could leave before the end of the month.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the most likely to leave, with Girona favourites for his signature. But he may not be the only Barcelona player to make the short trip across, with Marc Bernal also a candidate for a move to Montilivi.

Barcelona had initially ruled out a January exit for Bernal, but their stance on his situation has now changed. According to Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga leaders are considering letting the 18-year-old midfielder leave on loan, with a number of clubs – including Girona – keen on signing him.

Barcelona want more playing time for Bernal

Bernal broke on to the scene at the start of last season, but an ACL injury has set him back. He return to action in September, but he has struggled for prominence since then, with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick choosing not to expose him to too many minutes in fear of a recurrence.

Bernal is unlikely to be involved too much over the coming months. He is behind Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia in the pecking order, and with Gavi poised to return in the next 6-8 weeks, he would drop down again. Barcelona cannot afford his development to stagnate too much, which is why a loan could be on the cards.

Girona would allow Bernal to see regular minutes, given that midfield has been an area of concern for Michel Sanchez’s struggling side. It could be a deal that suits all parties, but for now, any agreement is not close to being finalised.