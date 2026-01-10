Barcelona inform Marcus Rashford of €30m transfer plan

This summer’s transfer window will be a very important one for Barcelona, who intend to address multiple positions. A new centre-back and striker are wanted, while a decision will also need to be made on whether Marcus Rashford remains at a club as a left winger option.

After missing out on Nico Williams, Barcelona turned their attention to Rashford, whom they signed on a season-long loan from Manchester United. As part of that agreement, there was a €30m buy option clause included, which the Catalans have already started mulling over.

Rashford has been very impressive since joining Barcelona, which is why the decision has been made for a permanent deal to be pursued next summer. The player himself has been informed of this, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside).

“I can tell you in the last 24 hours that the message coming from Barcelona, coming directly from the club, is that in communications they had with Marcus Rashford’s camp, so agents, family of the player, is that they already told Rashford they would love to continue with him beyond this season.

“Rashford is on loan – again €30m buy option clause not mandatory – but Barcelona already told Rashford that they’re very happy with him in terms of performances, in terms of versatility, in terms of professionalism.

“Rashford has been fantastic in this first half of the season at Barcelona, always super serious super professional, never creating any problem, very good presence also in the dressing room and then in terms of numbers doing very well, but also in terms of attitude.

“United know that Barcelona are really interested in keeping Marcus Rashford. It’s not something that will be formally done now but for sure Barcelona internally already communicated with Marcus Rashford about the intention to keep him for the future.”

€30m may be out of Barcelona’s price range

Barcelona may have a buy option, but the likelihood is that they will try to get a deal done for less than €30m. Their financial woes mean that a fee in that region may not be possible, especially considering that they continue to wait for their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.