Barcelona are going for their second Spanish Supercup in a row, as they aim to defend their title from 2024 when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday. The Catalans go into the match as favourites, although they were defeated in the first Clasico of the season back in October.

As per Diario AS, versatile operator Eric Garcia has spoken to the media ahead of the match. He previewed Sunday’s showdown, and he also took the time to reflect on the previous defeat to Real Madrid.

“We are looking forward to it. Starting this new year with a title would be good, we saw it last year. We are looking forward to it, and motivated. El Clasico is always special. It’s a great opportunity to win a title.

“Although we had casualties, we had no excuse for that performance. We have been improving as a team, growing, recovering the identity that made us strong last season. I think we arrive at a good time. It’s true that on the day against Espanyol it was almost Joan who won the game, but against Athletic we played one of the best games of the season. Losing in the first Clasico hurt us, especially in the way it happened. But the first thing is that it is a final, and the extra motivation.”

Eric was also asked about whether he expects Lamine Yamal to have a big say in Jeddah.

“He is motivated. It’s a big game, a game of his own. He is a differential player. Last year, in the Champions League knockout rounds, he was seen at an incredible level.”

Eric gives nothing away about starting position

In recent months, Eric has been primarily used as a midfielder, and there are chances for him to resume that role on Sunday, having played in defence for the 5-0 demolition of Athletic Club earlier in the week. He spoke on his positional switch, and he gave his opinion on why it has happened.

“I don’t have a clue (if I’ll start in midfield). If I did, I wouldn’t say anyway. I feel good and comfortable there. I think I have characteristics that the coach values. It’s important to have control, to reduce the opponent’s counterattacks… That’s what the coach asks me to do there.”

Eric: Kylian Mbappe is a differential player

Eric was also asked about the possibility of Kylian Mbappe starting for Real Madrid on Sunday.

“We watched the semi-final. Real Madrid took the lead and that marked the game. Mbappe is differential, one of the best in the world. But if we do the things we didn’t do well in El Clasico, we’ll win the game.”