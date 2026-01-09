Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was not content with opposite number Diego Simeone on Thursday night, after Los Blancos qualified for the Spanish Supercup. Their 2-1 win was not the main talking point though, as most of the focus was on a spat between Vinicius Junior and Simeone.

The latter did his best to wind up Vinicius, telling him that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was set to move him on. Simeone signalled for Vinicius to listen to the whistles from Real Madrid fans, something Vinicius did not take kindly.

Xabi Alonso’s reaction on the pitch

Alonso responded on the pitch as things started to get heated, shouting over to Simeone. “You focus on your own players, Christ.” Despite a brewing spat, Alonso’s main focus was on ensuring his players did not get into further trouble beyond a booking for Vinicius. Los Blancos were penalised earlier in the season when Endrick Felipe was sent off on the bench for his complaints last month.

⁉️ ''¡Tú a los tuyos, hos***!''. Las palabras de Xabi Alonso a Simeone. #DeportePlus #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/LP7MfS8T17 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 8, 2026

Xabi Alonso: “Not everyhing is justified”

Naturally it was a major topic in Alonso’s post-match press conference though, and he expressed disappointment with Simeone.

“I didn’t like the moment. Cholo said something to him and those things go beyond basic respect. I don’t like them to address colleagues like that. Not everything goes. I spoke about it with Vinicius and it stays between us,” he told MD.

“I try to be respectful with the players of the opposing team and I don’t usually address them. When I have seen what he has said I like it less. That is not an example of a good athlete. Not everything goes, you have to have respect for the opponent. Everything that happens on the pitch has a limit.”

The two sides will meet again in March at the Bernabeu, where no doubt a heated reaction awaits Simeone. After the match, Vinicius also took a swipe at Simeone on social media after the game, and no doubt will join other narratives surrounding the Madrid derbies.