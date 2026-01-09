After their spat during the Spanish Supercup semi-final, Vinicius Junior has had the final words of the night for Diego Simeone. The two were involved in an argument as the Brazilian left the pitch during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

An always heated affair, Simeone had done his best to wind up Vinicius in the second half, with the Brazilian on the same touchline. The Argentine coach was seen telling Vinicius ‘Florentino is going to kick you out’, referring to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez potentially moving Vinicius.

When Vinicius then came off to whistles from a stadium heavily favouring Real Madrid, Simeone then pointed to the stands, telling him to ‘listen’ to them. As was to be expected, Vinicius did not take kindly to it.

Vinicius responds to Simeone on Instagram

Now Vinicius has taken to Instagram to have the last laugh though. Commenting on a post from the game showing their argument in the second half, Vinicius said “You’ve lost another knockout”, accompanied by a number of emojis welling up.

Diego Simeone avoids issue during press conference

Asked about the incident with Vinicius, Simeone alleged that he had a ‘complicated’ memory, and did not divulge any further details, nor did he reveal his exact words. On the other hand, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was deeply unhappy with Simeone’s words.

Diego Simeone: "There are days when we can say ‘we didn’t play well, we didn’t create chances…’. Today it was the opposite, but we’re out unfortunately." pic.twitter.com/gxKZctZFIb — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 8, 2026

A mixed night for Real Madrid

Real Madrid fans will no doubt be delighted with the victory and progress to the final, but the performance, as admitted by Fede Valverde, left plenty to be desired. Alonso will hope to have Kylian Mbappe available for the final, after confirming he would be flying to Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Antonio Rudiger is likely to miss the Clasico, with doubts about Rodrygo Goes’ fitness too.